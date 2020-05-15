WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Claude Lewis had a tremendous impact of the city of Warner Robins with both sports and the judicial system. Lewis spent 28 years as the first director of the Warner Robins Recreation Department and another 30 years as a Houston County bailiff.

“To be able to have a conversation with somebody that gave that many years of public service in one way or another is just remarkable and pretty incredible," says Mayor Randy Toms. “Nobody does that, but yet, he did it, and what a life he lived.”

Before his retirement from the courtroom, which was his second, Lewis was a pioneer with the Recreation Department teaching baseball to children. He is known as the father of "tee ball" in the International City. He is credited as an inventor of the sport after he organized a tee ball league in the 1950s.

Toms explains, “I think that no matter what you do, when you look at his love for baseball and you look at his love for sports, it all starts with his love for young people, especially at an early point in their life, to set their direction to do great things.”

Lewis remained active with the city, even participating in a groundbreaking ceremony just 6 months ago.

“What a day that was,” says Toms. “And he absolutely -- with his personality and his ability to capture you with his stories -- that he stole the show at the groundbreaking, and everybody enjoyed Mr. Claude.”

Lewis received several awards including recognition from the Georgia Parks and Rec Association and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the recreation department facility named in his honor. He was a man who will be greatly missed.

“So many people that are still in our community have been touched by Mr. Claude at some point,” explains Toms. “Either through the rec department, through the court system, every area of our community that he touched will be different without his presence, but we will forever feel his impact, and I think that’s a joy to hold on to.”

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Lewis will take place Monday, May 18th at the Southeastern Little League Stadium in Warner Robins. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. through 2 p.m., and the funeral will follow beginning at 2 p.m.

