Shave their heads, quit drinking: What golfers would do to play at Augusta National

The Masters begin next Thursday, April 7 in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It's no secret it's the dream of every golfer to play at Augusta National, a holy grail that precious few non-pros ever get the chance to do.

But just how far would they go to fulfill that dream?

According to one survey, many would be willing to put up with quite a bit for the chance.

The Masters tournament returns next week in Augusta, and the gaming site time2play surveyed golfers to see exactly what it would take to get a golfer to do extreme things to play Augusta National.

Would you shave your head? That seems to be no problem, with 43.2% of respondents saying they'd be willing to do that for a round.

More than 35% said they would be willing to give up drinking for a whole year (more than 20% said they would do it for three years) or give up video games for three years.

Fewer golfers said they would go to some really wild lengths. Two percent said they would put their kids up for adoption, and nearly 6% said they would put their pets up for adoption.

Less than 1% said they would be willing to lose a finger or give away their house.