Sibling wheelchair push team finishes first in division at AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — A young woman who has spent her whole life overcoming odds just finished the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race first in her division.
Bentley-Grace Hicks was born prematurely at 24 weeks. Her family told 11Alive she only weighed 1 pound 6 ounces at birth. Bentley-Grace suffered a grade three non-resolving brain bleed on her first day, resulting in her diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy Spastic Quadriplegia.
"The doctors said she’d never walk, never talk, never eat without a feeding tube, and never breathe without oxygen," Lee Hicks, her father said in a previous interview with 11Allive.
Her health challenges have never stopped her from slowing down. Bentley-Grace has since shown what is possible. She is breathing on her own, and talking, and eating. While she can’t walk yet, Bentley-Grace runs with the help of those who love her.
She had a chance to compete in the Boston Marathon on a wheelchair racing team last year. Her goal was to break a world record -- she did just that.
And Monday morning during the AJC Peachtree Road Race, results show Bentley-Grace finished No. 1 in the female push assist division of the wheelchair race.
For this event, she had a special person pushing her wheelchair: her younger brother. Their dad told 11Alive this was the second race her brother has competed in with her and their second win.
"They won the San Diego half marathon three weeks ago and they won today at 37:28," he said. "So it was a really proud dad moment."