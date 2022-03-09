Who were the top players in Georgia high school football for week 3? Find out here

Find out who this week's top players were on the gridiron in our second edition of Game Balls.

MACON, Ga. — This week we are back with our newest series where we give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night.

We take a look at the top players from week 3, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.

If you have a player you think deserves a game ball, please send in stats and nominations to jbaxley@13WMAZ.com. This doesn’t guarantee a player will be chosen but we will take them into consideration.

This week's game balls:

Frank Malloy: ACE’s Brice Whitley put up ridiculous numbers in a win over Pataula with four touchdown’s including a pick 6 and KO Return for a TD. HoCo receiver Kale Woodburn turned two catches into touchdowns in the Bears' win over Perry and Northeast Sophomore Running Back Nick Wofford scored three touchdowns in a tough loss to Fitzgerald.

Marvin James: Houston County junior running back Ryan Taleb rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 58-0 shutout over West Laurens. Just a week after a 200-yard, four-touchdown effort vs Perry

Connor Hines: Perry quarterback Armar Gordon Jr. The guy just did not blink as the Panthers stormed back to get a big-time road win at Jones County. The Panthers should feel confident with Gordon under center going forward in 2022.

Justin Baxley: I will give out a few game balls this week. The first set I will give to Sam and Brice Whitley. The pair have been a key part of ACE’s success through the first few weeks of the Keith Hatcher era. The brothers are both big-time playmakers and have been able to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Look for ACE to continue to improve as the season and for these boys to continue to be a key part of the game plan each week.

I will also toss one out to the entire Perry football team. After losing a heartbreaker against Houston County, the Panthers responded with a statement win on the road at Jones County. This team is legit. The loss to Houston County could be one we look back at as the defining moment if Perry is raising the state title at the end of the season as it clearly refocused them.

Northeast running back Nick Wofford is special and, despite the loss, turned in a heck of a performance against Fitzgerald.