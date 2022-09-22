Who were the top players in Georgia high school football for week 5? Find out here

Find out who this week's top players were on the gridiron in our newest edition of Game Balls. Send in your nominations for next week's honorees.

MACON, Ga. — This week we are back with our newest series where we give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night.

We take a look at the top players from week 5, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.

If you have a player you think deserves a game ball, please send in stats and nominations to jbaxley@13WMAZ.com. This doesn’t guarantee a player will be chosen, but we will take them into consideration.

Game Balls for week 5:

Frank Malloy: The Bleckley County Royals Defense pitched a second consecutive shutout blanking West Laurens 33-0. The Royals have only allowed 20 points in four games - all wins. Also, Northeast Running Back Nick Woodford scored four rushing touchdowns and tallied a fifth TD on a pass reception in the Raider's big region win over ACE.

Marvin James: I’m going with Rutland junior Jordan Green to help spark the Hurricanes in a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Westside the previous week.

The WR/DB had 3 touchdowns, including 2 Receiving plus a 90yd KOR TD to open the second half. While on defense, he had an INT and 7 tackles in a 25-19 win over Central. A complete overall came for the MDS transfer, who has helped guide Coach Jamarcus Johnson’s team to a 3-1 record to date.

Connor Hines: Veterans QB Matthew Bruce showed some great poise in leading the Warhawks to a second-half comeback win over Lakeside-Evans on Friday night. Bruce rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-20 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a momentum-shifting touchdown pass to Damare Franklin, which put the Warhawks in front.

Justin Baxley: Nick Woodford: 27 carries, 257 yards, four rushing touchdowns, five catches, 79 yards and a receiving touchdown. I can give you 100 different superlatives to describe Woodford this season and, more specifically, this stat line, but the one that stands out is “special.” We are watching a special talent, and he is only in 10th grade. Go ahead and get your autographs now because it might be worth a good bit one day.