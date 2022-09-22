Who were the top players in Georgia high school football for week 5? Find out here

MACON, Ga. — This week we are back with our newest series where we give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night.
We take a look at the top players from week 5, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.
If you have a player you think deserves a game ball, please send in stats and nominations to jbaxley@13WMAZ.com. This doesn’t guarantee a player will be chosen, but we will take them into consideration.
Game Balls for week 5:
Frank Malloy: The Bleckley County Royals Defense pitched a second consecutive shutout blanking West Laurens 33-0. The Royals have only allowed 20 points in four games - all wins. Also, Northeast Running Back Nick Woodford scored four rushing touchdowns and tallied a fifth TD on a pass reception in the Raider's big region win over ACE.
Marvin James: I’m going with Rutland junior Jordan Green to help spark the Hurricanes in a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Westside the previous week.
The WR/DB had 3 touchdowns, including 2 Receiving plus a 90yd KOR TD to open the second half. While on defense, he had an INT and 7 tackles in a 25-19 win over Central. A complete overall came for the MDS transfer, who has helped guide Coach Jamarcus Johnson’s team to a 3-1 record to date.
Connor Hines: Veterans QB Matthew Bruce showed some great poise in leading the Warhawks to a second-half comeback win over Lakeside-Evans on Friday night. Bruce rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-20 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a momentum-shifting touchdown pass to Damare Franklin, which put the Warhawks in front.
Justin Baxley: Nick Woodford: 27 carries, 257 yards, four rushing touchdowns, five catches, 79 yards and a receiving touchdown. I can give you 100 different superlatives to describe Woodford this season and, more specifically, this stat line, but the one that stands out is “special.” We are watching a special talent, and he is only in 10th grade. Go ahead and get your autographs now because it might be worth a good bit one day.
