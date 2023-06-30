Former WMAZ anchor to be inducted into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Inside the NBA anchor Ernie Johnson Jr. worked at WMAZ from 1979 to 1981.

MACON, Ga. — "Inside the NBA" anchor and former WMAZ anchor Ernie Johnson Jr. will be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Johnson's co-anchor, Charles Barkley, made the announcement Thursday night on a TNT broadcast.

Ernie Johnson Jr. began his broadcasting career on the radio in Athens while at the University of Georgia, before working in Macon at 13WMAZ from 1979 to 1981 as an anchor.

From Macon, he went to WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC and then to WSB-TV in Atlanta where he made the move from news to sports.

In 1989, Johnson joined Turner Sports, becoming the anchor of "Inside the NBA."

Chuck surprised Ernie with the news that he will be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/GWH6aL7rs3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 29, 2023

"I want to be the first person, it's an honor and a privilege, to congratulate Ernie Johnson, going into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame," Barkley said on the TNT broadcast.

Johnson's response, "Get outta here!"

In 2020, Johnson returned to 13WMAZ and sat down with Frank Malloy reminiscing on his time here and the changes from now until then.

Johnson will be formally inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in December at a ceremony in New York City.