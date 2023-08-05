WNBA star, Sandersville native Allisha Gray living 'the Dream' in homecoming

Example video title will go here for this video

Her first home game in the regular season will be Sunday, May 28 when the Dream open up with the Indiana Fever.

'It's great to be able to play in front of my hometown again' :

One of Central Georgia's most-decorated athletes is back in the Peach State, playing for the home team in the WNBA.

Sandersville basketball legend Allisha Gray started her career as a state champion at Washington County.

Many moves around the world later, she's returning to her roots.

It's not often you see Gray back in her hometown of Sandersville because the professional hooper has been busy globetrotting, but hosting her first Graytness Camp brought her back to Washington County.

"I always try to find time to give back to the community, so today is a perfect day to do it," Gray said.

Gray started her career as a high school state champion, leading Washington County's Lady Golden Hawks to a #1 finish.

She advanced to become a college hoops national basketball title-holder at the University of South Carolina.

From there, she was drafted into the "W" and became the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.

After perfecting her craft in the pros, half a dozen years later, she was given a chance to represent the USA in the Olympics, and she brought home the gold.

Even when she's not holding the rock, she likes to spend her downtime sharing with others her love of the game.

"I mean, at one point I was in their shoes. I played in the same gym and walked the same halls, and being from a small town, I want to let them know they can make it big and be a pro in whatever you do -- not just basketball, but just put your mind into it and you can make it," said Gray.

It wasn't just Allisha's Graytness Camp that brought her back to the Peach State.

During the WNBA offseason, Gray was traded from Dallas to Atlanta. That means the Washington County native has come home again.

"The first thing I thought about was my parents. I get to see them a lot more," said Gray.

With the WNBA preseason just underway and the opener tipping off May 20, the reality of being back home is starting to sink in for the seven-year pro veteran, because reuniting with her day 1 fans is especially important.

Gray said, "I know that they watch me on TV, but you actually get to see a person play in person. It's great to be able to play in front of my hometown again."

She is excited about the challenges ahead, leaving a playoff ball club in the Dallas Wings for a sub-500 Atlanta Dream franchise. She's won at every level except the WNBA, so she says she's ready to get to work and bring some of her winning ways to the ATL.

"I hope I think it speaks volumes to the team on the things they've done to bring me into Atlanta. I feel like a very important piece to the team. I hope I can prove them right how they expect me to come in and play, so I'm excited," Gray said.

We'll first get to see Allisha sporting the Dream jersey Wednesday in their team's preseason road contest with the Mystics in Washington D.C.

Her first home game in the regular season, however, will be Sunday, May 28 when the Dream open up with the Indiana Fever.