Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks. They have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana. The Pacers had won five of seven on the road.