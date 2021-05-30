Young leads Hawks to 113-96 win over Knicks, 3-1 series lead

ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip and the Hawks frustrated Julius Randle and the New York Knicks once again. Atlanta pulled away in the second half for a 113-96 victory that gave Atlanta a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Danilo Gallinari added 21 points for the Hawks off the bench. New York's Julius Randle had his highest-scoring game with 23 points, but it was another frustrating day for the Knicks All-Star. He made just 7 of 19 shots.