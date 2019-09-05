During his dying hours, this veteran married the love of his life.

According to KWWL, Tristan Laue joined the United States Army in July 2016. He was medically discharged in April of 2018 due to a rare form of liver cancer.

Despite his grim condition, Tristan lived and loved with a full heart.

The 20-year-old proposed to his girlfriend, now Tianna Laue, on Easter 2019.

"He's the love of my life," Tianna told KWWL. "[My mom] said, 'Some people don't get what you two had in the amount of time, like they'll be together for years and still not have the same connection that you guys did.'"

After his proposal, Tristan and Tianna realized the wedding would need to be soon due to his worsening condition. Just 48 hours after getting engaged, the couple wed in a backyard ceremony.

Tristan passed away five hours after becoming Tianna's husband.

Tristan's father reportedly said that Tianna was Tristan's angel. Now he can be hers.

The couple's community is rallying around Tianna by donating to a GoFundMe page to help pay for a memorial bench for Tristan.

Since being created on April 30, the fundraiser has raised nearly a thousand more than it's $3,000 goal. All surpassing proceeds will directly benefit Tristan's loved ones.