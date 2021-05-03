x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Tech

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

After raising three children and building the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the two are ending their marriage.
Credit: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill Gates looks to his wife Melinda as they are interviewed in Kirkland, Washington.

MEDINA, Wash — Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce, the two announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. 

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," a joint statement read. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we can no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.