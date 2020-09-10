Georgia announces cyberattack impacting DFCS information

The Georgia Department of Human Services said the attacks occurred between May 3 and May 15.

ATLANTA — The state is warning the public that some personal information was compromised during a May cyberattack that uncovered emails containing various forms of personal information.

The state's Department of Human Services (DHS) reports that it had learned on Aug. 10 the attackers had been able to obtain emails that "contained personally identifiable information and protected health information of children in adults involved in Child Protective Services (CPS) cases" handled by the state's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

"As of Sept. 21, 2020, DHS examined the emails in question and began identifying the customers whose information had been accessed," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Exactly how many emails were impacted wasn't a detail disclosed in Friday's announcement.

The information in question, which was accessed between May 3 and May 15, varied by the person; however, DHS released a general list of the types of details that may have been exposed.

They included:

the full name of children and household members

the relationship to the child receiving services

county of residence

DFCS case number

DFCS identification numbers

whether face-to-face contact was medically appropriate

phone numbers

email addresses

social security numbers

Medicaid identification numbers

Medicaid medical insurance identification numbers

medical provider's name

appointment dates

Those believed to be impacted by the breach are already being contacted by the DPH. However, anyone whose child was involved in a protective services case in the spring who believes their information may have been impacted by the breach is asked to contact 1-888-304-1021 for additional information.