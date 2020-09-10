Georgia announces cyberattack impacting DFCS information

ATLANTA — The state is warning the public that some personal information was compromised during a May cyberattack that uncovered emails containing various forms of personal information.
The state's Department of Human Services (DHS) reports that it had learned on Aug. 10 the attackers had been able to obtain emails that "contained personally identifiable information and protected health information of children in adults involved in Child Protective Services (CPS) cases" handled by the state's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).
"As of Sept. 21, 2020, DHS examined the emails in question and began identifying the customers whose information had been accessed," the agency said in a statement on Friday.
Exactly how many emails were impacted wasn't a detail disclosed in Friday's announcement.
The information in question, which was accessed between May 3 and May 15, varied by the person; however, DHS released a general list of the types of details that may have been exposed.
They included:
- the full name of children and household members
- the relationship to the child receiving services
- county of residence
- DFCS case number
- DFCS identification numbers
- whether face-to-face contact was medically appropriate
- phone numbers
- email addresses
- social security numbers
- Medicaid identification numbers
- Medicaid medical insurance identification numbers
- medical provider's name
- appointment dates
Those believed to be impacted by the breach are already being contacted by the DPH. However, anyone whose child was involved in a protective services case in the spring who believes their information may have been impacted by the breach is asked to contact 1-888-304-1021 for additional information.
The call center is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 8 - excluding state holidays. DPH added that it is "implementing identity and access management options" in an effort to increase security and prevent future breaches.