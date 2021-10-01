Did you see the fireball? Central Georgians spot SpaceX craft in night sky

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft completed its one-month stay at the International Space Station supporting a resupply mission for NASA.

MACON, Ga. — What was that "super-long fireball" streaking across the sky in Central Georgia Thursday night?

According to the SpaceX Twitter account, the Dragon’s descent could be seen in parts of Florida and Georgia as it entered the Earth's atmosphere prior to splashdown.

LIVE NOW: A @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns to Earth with @ISS_Research that could help us better understand neurodegenerative diseases, gene expression, & muscle atrophy. Undocking from the @Space_Station is at 9:05am ET (13:05 UT). Watch: https://t.co/frB8nJiTt8 — NASA (@NASA) September 30, 2021

People in Central Georgia certainly did see the event.

One person emailed 13WMAZ asking, "Heard very loud boom at 10:55 pm tonight. Any idea what was the cause? Neighbor's dogs went crazy. Scared my pets. Sonic boom, earthquake, etc?"

Another viewer sent us a photo of the "Super long fireball in sky" over Musella.

It was also seen by a viewer in Jones County who said she thought it was a meteor.