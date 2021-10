Users reported experiencing issues with the social media company's services before noon Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not just you.

Users began reporting issues with Facebook services around 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to Downdetector. In addition to the main Facebook platform, its other services — including Instagram and Whatsapp — are suffering outages, as well.

It's not yet known when service will be restored.

On Facebook, an error message said: "We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."