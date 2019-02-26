MACON, Ga. — A 2016 Boston University study shows that a family installing solar panels dropped their power bill by $200 dollars, with an exception to some winter months.

That's one of the reasons why Solarize Middle Georgia is touring Central Georgia this week to persuade you to switch over to solar power.

Nathan Dees says he loves calling Bibb County home, but when it comes to his power bill?

"In the summertime when you use air conditioning, your bill tends to spike. We live in an older home, so we have older windows," Dees said.

A higher bill has him looking at a high-tech solution.

"And we think solar panels will help us do a little bit more to help reduce our footprint," Dees said.

Dees and more than 100 people are learning about Solarize Middle Georgia through what they call a 'solar tour.'

"The technology, how it works, then get into the financial aspect, how it makes sense, and why it makes sense," said Jordan Clark with Creative Solar USA.

He added panels can cost up to $15,000 for a family of four.

"We talk to somebody and get a real personal feel of when they are using their electricity," Clark said.

He says the panels are an investment, but a tax incentive from the federal government plus their relationship with Solar Crowd Source could help you save some cash.

"We group all of that together, so the more people who participate in the campaign, the cheaper we can get the price, and the better it is for everyone," said Solar Crowd Source president Don Moreland.

He says these solar panels help in more way than one.

"It's about being more energy independent and resilient," Moreland said.

So, Dees says at the end of the day, he is looking forward to making the switch.