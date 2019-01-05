It's no secret that websites collect your data online, and we've all seen the tips and tricks to limit what information they receive about your browsing and buying habits.

Turns out, your smart TV is doing something similar.

An investigation by Consumer Reports found that all smart TVs can collect and share personal data about their viewers.

The data collected by your smart TV can help recommend shows for you to watch and target ads to you and your family, according to Consumer Reports.

It can be difficult to delete this data later, which is collected by technology called automatic content recognition, or ACR. But you can turn off certain ACR functions that would limit snooping done by your TV.

The process varies for different smart TVs. Below is a general outline on how to turn off ACR on different models. Read the full report for more information on how to turn off ACR on older models and to adjust additional privacy settings.

LG

Go to the Main menu and click the Settings icon Go to All Settings and scroll until you see General Click General, and scroll until you see a feature called LivePlus Toggle off the LivePlus feature to limit the amount of info being collected about your viewing habits

Samsung

On newer models, click the Settings icon and look for Support Scroll down to Terms & Policies Turn off Viewing Information Services to stop sending ACR data to Samsung On older models, ACR controls are located under the Smart Hub menu

Sony

Go to the Home menu, click Settings, then Initial Setup If you see a prompt for changing the network, click "don't change" Look for the Sony Bravia policy and agree until you reach the Samba TV user agreement Opt out of ACR by clicking "disable" You'll need to click "disable" a second time

Roku

Press the Home button on your remote Under Settings, scroll until you see Privacy Click on Privacy and look for Smart TV Experience and un-check to disable ACR

Note: ACR doesn't apply to streaming channels on Roku, so Roku may still collect and share data about your streaming habits

Vizio

Using the Vizio app on a mobile device or the TV remote, select System Click Reset & Admin Highlight Viewing Data and toggle between the on and off settings

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon says it doesn't use ACR, but does collect data on programs you watch using an antenna and streaming apps that come pre-loaded on the TV.

To turn off some of those features, go to Settings and click Applications You'll see Collect App and Over-the-Air Usage Data To opt out of personalized ads, go to Settings and click Preferences Scroll to Advertising ID and opt out

You can find out more info specific to Fire TV Edition TVs in the Amazon Services Terms of Use.

It's important to note that even if you shut off the ACR on your TV, the manufacturer will still get some information from your set if you accept the basic privacy policy. You have to do that if you want to use your smart TV for streaming.