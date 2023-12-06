KSU computer science student wins award for baseball app, meets Tim Cook

The combination of his passion for baseball and his internship experience played a crucial role in inspiring his award-winning app.

ATLANTA — A talented student at Kennesaw State University has achieved a remarkable feat by winning an award for his innovative baseball app, landing him a meet and greet with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook.

Yemi Agesin, a computer science student, recently completed his coursework at Kennesaw State University and embarked on an internship with Hawkeye Innovations, a prominent sports tracking company. The combination of his passion for baseball and his internship experience played a crucial role in inspiring his award-winning app.

"I've been working on it for over a year now," Agesin said. "I started out as an operator, operating the cameras we use to track data. When the challenge came up, I wanted to make something fun, and since I'm constantly surrounded by baseball, I decided to create a tabletop baseball game."

Agesin's app, aptly named "Tabletop Baseball," took him just five days to develop from concept to completion for Apple's Swift Student Challenge. With meticulous research and dedication, Agesin overcame the challenges of incorporating realistic physics and math into the game, delivering an immersive and enjoyable experience for players.

"I have a tendency to be self-critical of my work, always thinking it could be better. However, I'm proud of what I've accomplished with this project and grateful for the recognition it has received," Agesin said.

Following his win, Agesin plans to release "Tabletop Baseball" on the Apple App Store this summer, allowing baseball enthusiasts worldwide to experience his unique creation. With its engaging gameplay and intuitive controls, the app promises to provide countless hours of entertainment for users of all ages.

Agesin's achievement also granted him a visit to Apple's headquarters, where he had the opportunity to meet Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. Recounting his encounter, Yemi shared his excitement:

"Meeting Tim Cook was one of the biggest highlights of the event," Agesin said. "It felt like a conversation rather than a presentation, and his interest in our projects was truly inspiring."

Agesin's journey in coding and app development began in middle school when he discovered his passion for coding and its potential to create games. Since then, he has honed his skills, participating in coding challenges and developing various games for personal enjoyment.

"I've always been drawn to coding challenges," Agesin said. "They provide opportunities for growth and learning."

As Agesin 's graduation from Kennesaw State University approaches in December 2023, he looks forward to exploring career options. With aspirations to work for Apple or start his own startup, Agesin future in the tech industry appears bright and promising.

Offering advice to aspiring coders and students, Agesin emphasized the importance of taking the first step.

"Don't wait to acquire all the knowledge before starting. Just begin now and be willing to learn along the way," he said. "Break down problems, utilize online resources, and be patient with yourself. The journey is about continuous growth and improvement."