Your face could soon be your ticket into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is testing out some new technology that could change the way fans enter the stadium.

It's experimenting with "a frictionless entry pilot." The technology would allow fans, who choose to opt-in, to use a biometric fingerprint of their face as their ticket.

The new tech means that fans would no longer need to scan a ticket or tap their phone. Instead, their face would be their ticket into the Benz. It would allow access to the stadium and the clubs.

Currently, the pilot is only offered to club-level season ticket holders and their guests – around 100 to 150 fans, they said. However, The Benz said it's looking to offer the technology to all season ticket holders in the near future.

Upcoming events

According to the stadium, there will be several testing days during the upcoming events, listed below:

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders – August 6

Atlanta Falcons OTA – August 15

Atlanta United vs NY Red Bulls – August 17

Atlanta Falcons pre-season game – August 27

Atlanta United vs D.C United – August 28

Atlanta United vs Toronto – September 10

How it works

Fans at each event will be able to enter the "frictionless entry" lane and go to the ticket kiosk, where another photo is taken to validate that fan's biometric fingerprint.

Once a match is confirmed, a stadium worker will confirm the tickets to be used by the fan and their guests, then they are free to go into the stadium. Only the account holder will need to participate and onboard during its testing phase, according to stadium officials.