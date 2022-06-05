New brain-painting technology aims to help those with ADHD

A team at the University of South Florida developed a brain computer interface that allows people to create art with their minds.

TAMPA, Fla. — Harnessing the power of human concentration is no easy task, but University of South Florida computer scientist Dr. Marvin Andujar is working to do just that.

"Tools like this could help us all not just those with ADHD become more disciplined with our concentration," Andujar said.

After a two-year pilot study, Andujar and his team developed a brain computer interface (BCI) that allows people to create art with their minds.

"We built a prototype where users can create their own abstract paintings with their brains, but also at the same time be inside their own painting," he explained.

Users wear BCI and interact with the screen using blinking controls to paint on a digital canvas. Andujar is hoping the new technology can help people from all walks of life, specifically those who have ADHD.

“You could take an hour the first time, the second time, the third time," he said. "If you come back the 10th time will it take you 45 minutes? We want to see that progress.”

The goal is to eventually allow brain painters to monetize their work in the digital art world by developing them as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

“There’s nothing out there that exists that is a brain-based painting that’s an NFT,” Andujar says.

The computer scientist is aiming at a new era of treatment, harnessing the power of the mind.