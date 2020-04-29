ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re only 4 months into the year, but it’s already expected to be Earth’s hottest year on record.

Why the confidence so early? Record warmth in some of the planet’s coldest places and a record warm start for the planet.

The highest temperature ever recorded on Antarctica was 69.3 °F at on Feb. 9, 2020 at Comandante Ferraz Antarctic Station, beating the previous record of 64.9 °F on Feb. 6, 2020 at Esperanza Base on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

This was around the same temperature as Los Angeles that day.

That warm spell caused widespread melting on nearby glaciers. This February heatwave was the third major melt event of the 2019-2020 Southern Hemisphere summer, following warm spells in November 2019 and January 2020.

Qaanaaq, Greenland – on the opposite end of the planet in the Northern Hemisphere – just set an April record high of 42º.

That area typically see highs around 10º this time of the year.

January 2020 was the planet's warmest January since record keeping began in 1880, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

Global ocean temperatures during January 2020 were the second warmest on record, and global land temperatures were the warmest on record.

NOAA’s projects a near 75 percent chance that 2020 will break the record set four years ago. Scientists say it’s already a near certainty, 99 percent chance, the year will in the top five for temperatures on record.

Not everyone agrees on the likelihood. Gavin Schmidt, the director of the Nasa Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, says, based on the completed first three months of the year, there is a 60 percent chance 2020 will be a record warm year.

The United Kingdom’s Met Office estimates a 50 percent likelihood that 2020 will set a new record.

Even with a lower projected probability, this year is expected to extend the run of warm years since 2015, which is the hottest period on record. According to NCEI, this year's warmth is unusual, given the lack of a strong El Niño, a natural warming of tropical Pacific Ocean water that influences temperatures worldwide.

Looking ahead, NOAA scientists expect that through the end of the summer, neither an El Niño nor its cooler counterpart La Niña is expected to form. Beyond that, the odds of a La Niña forming increase to 35- 40 percent by late fall and early winter.

La Niña, marked by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, can cause a more active Atlantic hurricane season.

