'Ring of Fire' or Annular Solar Eclipse to cross the sky Thursday morning

Unfortunately, this far south in Florida, we won't be able to see it in person.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The "Ring of Fire" or Annular Solar Eclipse will happen on Thursday, June 10.

Visible at the moment of sunrise, this comes as the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun, blocking the sun's rays so that a bright ring is created around the moon. It is often referred to as a "ring of fire" because the moon will not completely cover the full disk of the sun, leaving just a ring of the sun. Annulus means a ring-shaped object

A total solar eclipse is when the moon perfectly covers the entire disk of the sun, only leaving the sun’s elusive corona visible. It will look like somebody took a bite right out of the sun.

Unfortunately, this far south in Florida we won't be able to see it first-hand.

According to EarthSky, the entire annular solar eclipse will last about 100 minutes. It will start at sunrise in Ontario, Canada, and travel northward. The greatest eclipse will be around 6:41 a.m. EDT.

An 'ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE' will occur Thursday morning. Not everyone will be able to see the eclipse or even a partial eclipse, but several major cities in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. will get a show at sunrise. The path of the full annular eclipse will streak across Canada. pic.twitter.com/ZJuDlnFGpW — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) June 8, 2021

The different types of eclipses are a result of the moon’s elliptical orbit. This causes the moon the appear to change size from our perspective on Earth. Between apogee (farthest away from earth) and perigee (closest to earth), the moon will appear to change in size by about 14-percent.

If you find yourself in a place that you can see it remember you should never look directly at a solar eclipse. Even sunglasses do not provide enough protection. Solar eclipse glasses can be purchased for safe viewing. NASA also provides a fun activity to indirectly look at a solar eclipse, known as a pinhole camera.

EXPLAINER: What is the annular eclipse? 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7