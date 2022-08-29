Yes, your viewing ticket for Artemis I launch is valid for 1 more attempt

There will be another opportunity to watch NASA's moon rocket blast off into space.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — People who had a ticket to watch the inaugural launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center must be bummed after Monday's scrub, though, there's somewhat good news.

You'll want to hold on to that ticket — it's valid for one more launch attempt, according to the center's website.

The viewing package includes "two launch-day admission opportunities, one admission on the date the launch is scheduled and on additional launch attempt if a scrub or delay occurs after your arrival to the visitor center complex the day of the first attempt."

An exact date and time for a second launch have not yet been announced, but NASA officials said earlier that the next launch attempt won't take place until Friday at the earliest. People who have tickets will be sent more information once the date and time are confirmed.

An on-time blastoff was put into jeopardy in the hours prior to the opening of the 8:33 a.m. Eastern time launch window. NASA was forced to repeatedly stop and start fueling the Space Launch System rocket with hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of hydrogen, according to The Associated Press.

Engineers then were unable to properly chill one of the rocket's four main engines.

"This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the AP.