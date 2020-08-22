Asteroid expected to miss Earth just a day before the election

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Come on, did you expect another headline on this story?
Just a day before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, an asteroid designated as 2018 VP1 is expected to zoom right on by Earth, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
At about 6-13 feet in diameter, sure, it's not the biggest asteroid in the world -- or galaxy. It most likely would light up into a fireball and break apart in Earth's atmosphere before reaching the ground.
That's probably what would have happened last weekend if an asteroid about the size of an SUV actually hit our planet. Instead, it broke a record for the closest flyby to Earth -- only 1,830 miles.
"The asteroid approached undetected from the direction of the sun," Paul Chodas, the director of Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, told the BBC.
"We didn't see it coming," he said.
Earthlings at least have a heads up about the one nearing Earth before votes are counted for incumbent President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. The chance of it making a direct impact is just 0.41 percent, according to a CNN report.
Twenty-twenty rolls onward.
