The 'buck' moon: How to see the biggest supermoon of the year

The "buck" moon refers to the time of year when male deer are in full growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — Get ready, nighttime sky lovers! The biggest and brightest full moon of the year will rise above the horizon this week.

The "buck" moon, the second and largest supermoon of the summer, will reach its closest point to Earth this Wednesday. It'll be a wonderful sight to see, and unless you want to get a good look at those moon craters, no equipment is needed!

This is how Tampa Bay residents can view it:

If there aren't many clouds around, viewers will be able to see the "buck" moon pretty clearly as it climbs into the evening sky at 8:55 p.m. Around moonrise will be the best time to catch it.

What makes this full moon "super"? The moon's orbit will arrive at its closest point to the Earth (the perigee) this year, which is approximately 222,089 miles from the third rock from the Sun.

Due to its closer distance to Earth, the moon will appear 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a regular full moon.

This second supermoon of the summer comes a month after the Strawberry Moon which peaked on June 14.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the name "full buck moon" comes "from our Native American and Colonial past when the Moon was used to track the seasons." The moon's nickname refers to bucks, or male deer, who are growing new antlers at this time.

July's full moon is also known as the "thunder moon" due to the frequency of storms during this month. That is something Florida resident's know all too well.