MACON, Ga. — A fascinating phenomenon happened in the sky for the first time in nearly 800 years Monday night.
Saturn and Jupiter lined up to create one bright light that some have called "the Christmas Star." The two planets align about every 20 years, but this is the first time since the Middle Ages that they appeared so close to each other and were visible to us on Earth.
Central Georgians certainly did spot the celestial event Monday night. Here are some of the photos that you captured of the "planetary conjunction."
PHOTOS: December 21 'Christmas Star'
