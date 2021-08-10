Atlanta group launches 'Million Air Challenge' in effort to remove pollution

People are encouraged to take public transportation, carpool, vanpool, and telework, instead of driving.

ATLANTA — The organization Georgia Commute Options hopes to remove one million pounds of air pollution from the Atlanta area.

The Million Air Challenge runs from Aug. 16 to 27 and encourages those in the Atlanta area to record one million miles of clean trips.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference in our air quality and in our mobility. We are asking all of metro Atlanta to rise to the challenge for the health of our communities, our children, and our future,” says Roz Tucker, Georgia Commute Options Managing Director. “We hope the Million Air Challenge inspires people to walk, bike, use scooters, take public transportation, carpool, vanpool, and telework, instead of driving alone in their car, as a way to improve air quality.”

According to the organization, last year, Atlanta met the Environment Protection Agency's air quality standards for the ground-level ozone for the first time in 30 years, largely as a result of people working from home.

Georgia Commute Options said employees who have already returned to the office can still use "green travel modes" to participate, while those working from home can simply log their telework days.