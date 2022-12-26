Taking down the real Christmas tree? Here's how you can properly dispose of it

Whether you prefer to take down the tree a day after Christmas or after New Year's celebrations, it must come down eventually for a long while.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people continue to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, it's not too far away when the ornaments and the star need to come off the Christmas tree.

Whether you prefer to take down the tree a day after Christmas or after New Year's celebrations, the tree and lights must come down for a long while.

Although that may sound sad, it can also serve as a good thing because those with real Christmas trees can properly dispose of them to help the environment.

Many local services will pick up real Christmas trees, and they may follow a certain schedule or have certain requirements to collect them, according to Home Depot. Therefore, it's best to check in with your local departments to see when, where and how long Christmas tree disposals last.

Home Depot stores in certain locations also have tree collection events, and people are encouraged to call their local store to see if there is one happening soon, the company says on its website.

People are advised not to burn their tree in a fireplace or wood stove as the resulting creosote buildup may ignite and cause a house fire, Home Depot explains.

"Christmas tree recycling is a way to give back to the environment after the gifting season ends," the company wrote on its website. "It keeps more seasonal trees out of the local landfills, and tree recycling can help support other ecosystems."

Also, Christmas lights used on the tree or around the house don't have to be tossed in the trash.

According to Treehugger, people can do the following to possibly recycle or reuse their Christmas lights: