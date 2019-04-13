RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A hunter in Rutherford County got a turkey of a lifetime Saturday, April 6, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Warren County resident Cameron Bond took a leucistic gobbler in Rutherford County.
TWRA said leucism in birds is described as a loss of pigmentation. The beard of the bird was dark and the back feathers still hold some color.
Bond's bird weighed 20 lbs. Its beard measured 9 1/2 inches and its spurs were .75 inches.
Find turkey hunting regulations and places to hunt at tnwildlife.org.