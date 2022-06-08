Super tiny micrometeoroid hits NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope

Such impacts are commonplace in space, though engineers now have to adjust one of the telescope's mirrors to cancel out some distortion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — NASA says its new James Webb Space Telescope is still operating beyond mission requirements despite being smacked by an object likely about the size of a piece of dust.

In a blog post Wednesday, the space agency reported that between May 23-25, one of the telescope's primary mirror segments was impacted by a micrometeoroid. These sorts of strikes are commonplace in space, NASA says, and engineers built the telescope's mirrors to withstand "bombardment" by this sort of space dust.

But the recent impact was larger than what was modeled in testing — and it wasn't the first, the agency continued. It did not specify the exact size of micrometeoroid in the most recent strike.

"With Webb’s mirrors exposed to space, we expected that occasional micrometeoroid impacts would gracefully degrade telescope performance over time," Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA Goddard, said in a statement. "Since launch, we have had four smaller measurable micrometeoroid strikes that were consistent with expectations and this one more recently that is larger than our degradation predictions assumed.

"We will use this flight data to update our analysis of performance over time and also develop operational approaches to assure we maximize the imaging performance of Webb to the best extent possible for many years to come."

Efforts are ongoing to adjust the position of the affected mirror to cancel out a portion of distortion caused by the micrometeoroid, but not all of the degradation can be canceled out, NASA said.

The James Webb Space Telescope, considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, reached orbit in January 2022 — about 1 million miles from Earth. According to The Associated Press, the telescope will allow astronomers to look back further in time and roughly 100 million years from the Big Bang.