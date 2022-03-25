Researchers find microplastics in human blood for the first time

Previous research has found microplastics in our water, our air and even our food. So, it was a matter of time before it made its way to our bloodstream.

Microplastics — the small pieces of plastic debris that have found their way into every aspect of our planet are now in our blood.

A recent study published in the journal Environmental International found that nearly 80-percent of participants (17 out of 22) that were studied had plastic particles in their blood. Some blood samples researched even contained two or three different kinds of plastics.

The most common way they are reaching our veins is through ingestion or inhalation, according to the study. Meaning it's in what you eat and what you breathe.

Researchers said the concentration of plastic particles varied by blood sample, but PET was found in half of the participants. PET is the chemical name for polyester, which is found in clothes and containers for food and liquids.

How long these particles last in our bodies and what happens to them is still unknown. Researchers say if, however, they are being carried through our bloodstream via immune cells, then there are questions surrounding the impact they'll have on our immune systems.

It's an issue that may not be going away anytime soon.

A 2021 study discovered infants were ingesting 10 times more microplastics than adults. The reason was believed to be connected to their exposure to plastic toys and bottles.