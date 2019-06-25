x
NASA astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

Getting ice cream delivered in space is probably one of the coolest birthday presents imaginable.
In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019 file photo made available by NASA, astronaut Megan McArthur poses for a portrait at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever _ a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats. SpaceX’s latest cargo delivery showed up Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the International Space Station after a day in transit. Overseeing the automated docking was NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — What better way to ring in turning 50 than getting a special delivery of ice cream and other treats while aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur was able to celebrate her birthday with the coolest present ever as SpaceX's Crew Dragon docked with the orbiting laboratory Monday morning. 

The capsule was delivering 4,800 pounds of cargo for the space company's 23rd commercial resupply mission.

Tucked inside the spacecraft launched from Florida's coast were lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates. McArthur said that no one has ever sent her a spacecraft for her birthday before.

McArthur served as the pilot for NASA's Commercial Crew Program Crew-2 launch to the ISS earlier this year. The crew has been working through a six-month mission to conduct science experiments, update the station's solar power system, and perform maintenance in low-Earth orbit.

Other items that arrived at the International Space Station Monday include experiments on preventing and treating bone density loss, a new robotic arm for demonstration and a study monitoring crew eye health.

Also along for the ride are materials like concrete, fiberglass composites and substances "that can offer protection against radiation," according to a press release.

