NASA astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

Getting ice cream delivered in space is probably one of the coolest birthday presents imaginable.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — What better way to ring in turning 50 than getting a special delivery of ice cream and other treats while aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur was able to celebrate her birthday with the coolest present ever as SpaceX's Crew Dragon docked with the orbiting laboratory Monday morning.

The capsule was delivering 4,800 pounds of cargo for the space company's 23rd commercial resupply mission.

Tucked inside the spacecraft launched from Florida's coast were lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates. McArthur said that no one has ever sent her a spacecraft for her birthday before.

Yes, thanks to @ISS_Research for sending us tons of cargo to enable new science! (The box it came in is pretty great too. 😁) A fine way to celebrate a birthday in space! https://t.co/ur3mhnqvAI — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 30, 2021

McArthur served as the pilot for NASA's Commercial Crew Program Crew-2 launch to the ISS earlier this year. The crew has been working through a six-month mission to conduct science experiments, update the station's solar power system, and perform maintenance in low-Earth orbit.

Other items that arrived at the International Space Station Monday include experiments on preventing and treating bone density loss, a new robotic arm for demonstration and a study monitoring crew eye health.