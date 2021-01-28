Fallen astronauts honored at NASA's Day of Remembrance ceremony

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral held a Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday to honor those who have lost their lives in the name of space exploration and discovery.
It's a day to honor the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other fallen astronauts.
Jan. 28, 2020, marked 35 years since NASA's space shuttle Challenger launched from the Kennedy Space Center and exploded 73 seconds after liftoff.
It took the lives of all seven people onboard: Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Mike Smith, Ellison Onizuka and Christa McAuliffe.
Wednesday, Jan. 27, also marked a tragic day in history for space exploration. It marked 54 years since three astronauts, Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee were killed in a fire at their launch pad during a countdown rehearsal.
The memorial service is set to take place at Kennedy Visitor Complex’s Space Mirror Memorial.
