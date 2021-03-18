NASA to run final test on rocket launching the next Moon mission

Under the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

HANCOCK, Miss — NASA says it is hoping to run its last series of tests on Thursday for the rocket that will be used for the next mission to the Moon.

The space agency is targeting a two-hour window starting at 3 p.m. on March 18 to perform a hot fire test of the core stage for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Testing will be completed at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Thursday's test marks the final Green Run test to ensure the rocket is ready to launch future Artemis missions to the Moon. It will also mark the final test before being shipped to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, according to NASA.

Once in the Sunshine State, the SLS will go through launch preparations and integration with the rest of the rocket.

NASA is targeting March 18 for the second hot fire test of its core stage at @NASAStennis. The test is the last Green Run test before the #Artemis I stage is shipped to @NASAKennedy for launch preparations and integration with the rest of the rocket >> https://t.co/jCEtDfp0xj pic.twitter.com/rmxGR7F7k6 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) March 10, 2021

A test team has given today's test a "go" and 700,000 gallons of cryogenic liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are being loaded into the SLS rocket's tanks.

The SLS rocket will be used to launch the agency's Artemis I mission. Under the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, paving the way for sustainable exploration and future missions to Mars.

Live coverage from NASA TV will begin about 30 minutes before the hot fire. You can catch all the action here.