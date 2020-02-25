CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's newest Mars lander has confirmed that quakes and even aftershocks are regularly jolting the red planet.

Scientists reported Monday that the seismometer attached to the InSight spacecraft has detected scores of marsquakes. Research papers focus on the 174 quakes registering on the seismometer through last September.

Twenty-four were relatively strong: magnitude 3 to 4.

Since then, more marsquakes have rocked the planet, bringing the total to about 450, according to Space.com. And, so far, scientists say all of the shaking originates from Mars itself, not by meteorites hitting the planet.

InSight landed on Mars in November 2018, and the French seismometer was placed directly on the volcanic plain the following month.

The lander still has another year of geologic observations.

A German-built probe, meanwhile, has had trouble burrowing into Mars. Scientists haven't given up yet on the mechanical mole.

