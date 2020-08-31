Summer's last full moon, the Corn Moon, to light up night sky this week

The full Corn Moon won't happen again for another three years because of the relationship between astronomical seasons and the lunar month.

Usually, September’s full moon is known as the Harvest Moon, but the September full moon name depends on the date of the autumnal equinox.

The Harvest Moon name is given to the full moon which is closest to the autumnal equinox, which is the start of fall in astronomy. But, since astronomical seasons do not match up with the lunar month, the month of the Harvest Moon varies.

Usually, it occurs in September, but every three years, it is in the month of October. 2020 is one of those years.

Around 1:22 a.m. Sept. 2 EST, the last full moon of the summer will appear opposite the sun and will be called the Corn Moon.

This won’t happen again for 3 years, meaning September’s full moon in 2021 and 2022 will be called the full Harvest Moon.

While the moon is technically only full for a few moments, it will appear full for several days, from Monday evening until Thursday morning this week.

The Harvest Moon this year will be around 5:05 p.m. Oct. 1.

