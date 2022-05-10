SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch set for noon

The Crew-5 launch will carry two NASA astronauts in addition to two others.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are targeting a noon Wednesday launch for the SpaceX Crew-5 mission to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

The rocket will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, is scheduled to dock at 4:57 p.m. ET at the ISS on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Crew-5 launch will carry two NASA astronauts: Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada. JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscomos cosmonaut Anna Kikina will serve as mission specialists for a science expedition mission, NASA says.

"The flight is the fifth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to station, and the sixth flight of Dragon with people as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program," according to NASA.

Once at the ISS, the crew will perform science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory. They will spend up to six months at the station before returning to Earth.

Of the four headed to space, this is Mann's, Cassada's and Kikina's first trip to space. Both Mann and Cassada both became astronauts in 2013. Wakata will be making his fifth trip to space as a mission specialist.