SpaceX delays Falcon 9 Starlink launch for 5th time

The spacecraft company is now targeting an 8:18 p.m. launch window Sunday, Sept. 18.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX delayed its Falcon 9 launch of another batch of Starlink satellites for the fifth day in a row following unfavorable weather.

Cloudy conditions and stormy weather has been the culprit for launch delays this week.

On Wednesday the launch was delayed after the U.S. Space Force predicted a 50% probability of acceptable weather conditions, citing "convective debris and anvils from earlier activity" could likely linger.

The spacecraft company plans to launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX is creating a mega satellite network to provide cost-efficient internet to remote areas, Space.com says.

This Falcon 9 flight to low-Earth orbit will mark the 61st launch for the Starlink satellites. If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9 booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.