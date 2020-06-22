ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've never seen a view like this!
A telescope called the 'eROSITA X-ray' has completed its first full sweep of the sky, over the course of 182 days.
This is basically what the sky would look like if you had X-ray vision.
The map of the hot, energetic universe has more than one million objects. The first complete image is around four times deeper than the previous all-sky survey 30 years ago, according to the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.
The telescope was launched on July 13, 2019 on-board the SRG spacecraft, and completed its first survey on June 11, 2020. It's in continuous scanning mode.
“This all-sky image completely changes the way we look at the energetic universe,” said Peter Predehl, the Principal Investigator. “We see such a wealth of detail - the beauty of the images is really stunning.”
