The Milky Way is heading for a collision with its largest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, and neither one will be the same.

Once the space dust settles, the two galaxies will merge into a larger, elliptical galaxy, according to National Geographic.

The European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope has a new prediction for when the space crash will go down.

The original crash prediction date was set for 3.9 billion years from now, according to the Astrophysical Journal. The new measurements push the date back by around 600 million years.

National Geographic says instead of a head-on crash, scientists think it will be more like a knock on our neighbor’s rear-view mirror.

So, while a galaxy collision is inevitable, this gives astronomers a better idea on how things could go down.

National Geographic explained what will happen when they collide. The galaxies will crash into each other over and over and over until they lose energy and become a single galaxy.

What does this mean for life on Earth?

Pretty much nothing.

National Geographic says by then the Earth’s sun will have started turning into a red giant star. As that transformation takes place, it will expand outward and engulf Mercury and Venus. Then it will be close enough to Earth to turn it into a crispy piece of space rock.

