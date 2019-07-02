A report from Techcrunch, a technology news outlet, found some big companies are recording every move you make on their iPhone apps.

Sometimes you won't even realize it, and they don't have to ask for permission,Techcrunch found.

The companies -- which include a major clothing brand and an airline -- used a third-party customer experience analytics firm to record taps, button pushes and keyboard entries in order to figure out how users interacted with their apps, Techcrunch said.

Even though information like credit card numbers and home addresses are supposed to be masked, some data was inadvertently exposed, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the analytics firm at the center of the story told Business Insider: "All captured data via our solution is highly secured, encrypted, and solely belongs to the customers we support."

Click here to read the Techcrunch report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.