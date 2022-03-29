Get a spam text from yourself? Don't reply

Verizon blames "bad actors" for spam text messages from customers' own numbers.

Spam texts and calls can be annoying.

The newest scam has some Verizon customers doing double takes with their phones when they see a text from their own number. On Tuesday, Verizon explained "bad actors" were responsible for these spam messages.

Across Twitter, users have been sharing their experiences — most of them receiving a text from their number offering a gift for paying their monthly phone bill.

I just got a spam text that somehow spoofed my own phone number. This stuff is out of hand. pic.twitter.com/TXAMFSQK32 — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) March 28, 2022

Verizon released the following statement in response to the unwanted spam messages:

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number. Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. We continue to work on behalf of our customers to prevent spam texts and related activity," the wireless carrier said Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, to create a better customer experience, Verizon has added additional tools to intercept spam texts. Experts say if you receive a message like this, it's best not to engage with it.

"If you get a text message that you weren’t expecting and it asks you to give some personal information, don’t click on any links," the Federal Trade Commission says. "Legitimate companies won’t ask for information about your account by text."