Georgia joins investigation into TikTok's 'harmful effects for young users'

A number of state attorneys general around the country are part of the investigation.

ATLANTA — Georgia joined an investigation involving a number of other states into the social media platform TikTok's alleged "harmful effects for young users."

According to a release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the investigation is specifically looking into "whether the company put the public at risk by violating state consumer protection laws."

The investigation, which with Georgia includes 43 other states, "will include a thorough review of the harmful effects for young users and whether TikTok had knowledge of such harms," according to Carr's release.

"Among other areas, the investigation will focus on the techniques used by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform," the attorney general's office said.

The investigation was originally launched with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, according to Carr.