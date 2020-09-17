"At the end of the day, this adjustment is something that we are going to have to prepare ourselves to get use to from here on out," Jaimeson Taylor tells us.

MACON, Ga. — A few months ago, we were working from offices. Today, we are working from what some call "the comfort of our own homes," but for others, there is nothing comfortable about working remotely when technology is a constant struggle.

"When things go wrong technology-wise, it kind of throws everything to the loop because then you have to start tracking things with pen and paper, and then you have to backtrack when everything is back and make sure it's flowing right... it's just a headache," said Jaimeson Taylor, Trane Technologies service coordinator.

Taylor says that he's been working from home for about a month and that it has been an adjustment.

"It's hard to communicate thoroughly about what's going on without having to go through so many emails and messages to get your point across," Taylor said.

He also says what he really misses about the office is having an IT person right around the corner when something goes wrong because it makes it easier to talk to them. With COVID-19, all of the technicians are working remotely, too.

Joe Rutledge, owner of Gray Computers, shared tips with us to make working from home go much smoother.

"When you hear lightning and thunder, immediately unplug your equipment so that it won't get damaged because it might take a while for someone to come out and fix your internet, and that can stop you from meeting new people, shopping, and things like that," Rutledge says.

Rutledge says that is not the only issue.

"Be cautious of what apps you allow to have access to your cameras and mics, keep your security systems up to date." he added.

He says since more people started working from home, his shop has been bogged down with repairs.

"It's a necessity of life now, so we have to get comfortable doing things that we aren't used to doing," Rutledge said.

"At the end of the day, this adjustment is something that we are going to have to prepare ourselves to get used to from here on out," Taylor said.