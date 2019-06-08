ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lawmakers have brought back an old boogie man in the search for answers after two more mass shootings over the weekend: video games.

Even President Donald Trump jumped on the bandwagon.

“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society, this includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,” the president said during his address to the country Monday morning.

It’s an argument that’s been made over and over in the 20 years since the Columbine High School massacre, but there’s a large body of research that shows little correlation between the two.

In fact, the American Psychological Association says violent video games have a minimal impact on violent acts in society and the Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that research shows no clear connection between violent video games and violent behavior.

“If you blame something else, then you don’t have to take accountability for it. ‘It’s not my fault, it’s that thing’s fault,'” said Angel Miranda, who runs Gamers on the Edge, a Tampa Bay-based nonprofit that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals through video game tournaments.

“The only thing I have in rebuttal to that is: They obviously haven’t looked at the data. It’s really that simple,” Miranda said.

“The fact that we have eight game rooms at our local children’s hospital because the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals have found that this is a good thing for the kids, that this is a way to release stress and to release pain as opposed to actually, physically doing something stupid.”

