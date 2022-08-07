1 dead, child hurt in Clayton County tractor-trailer crash, police say

A tractor-trailer crashed into a sedan that was stopped on the right shoulder of I-675 northbound Thursday night, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another injured after a tractor-trailer crash in Clayton County.

The large vehicle crashed into a sedan that was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 675 northbound at Anvil Block Road, causing all lanes to shut down Thursday night.

Clayton County Police said the sedan was originally occupied by two people. The driver of the vehicle was standing outside when she and the vehicle were hit by the tractor-trailer, officers said.

According to police, witnesses observed the tractor-trailer swerving in and out of lanes before striking the driver. After hitting the woman, the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to regain control before the tractor-trailer jack-knifed the trailer across all lanes on I-675 when it came to a complete stop.

The driver of the sedan was 31-year-old Jamecca Parris who was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger, a child, was taken to the hospital to treat their minor injuries, said Clayton County Police.

At the time of the accident, the driver was not suspected to be under the influence, officers said. Fatigue is believed to be the major factor in the accident, according to Clayton County Police.