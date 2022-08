Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are blocked after a wreck on Highway 87 north of Newton Road in Monroe County.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an 18-wheeler truck is on fire and all lanes are shut down.

