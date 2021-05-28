4 hospitalized after wreck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon

All four people were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Navicent Health for treatment.

MACON, Ga. — Four people are recovering after a wreck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon on Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the two-car accident happened just after 11 a.m. on the westbound side of Eisenhower.

Deputies say three people were in a Chevrolet Cruze and one person was driving in a Volkswagon Jetta when the cars collided.

All four people were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Navicent Health for treatment, but there were no serious injuries reported.