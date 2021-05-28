4 hospitalized after wreck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four people are recovering after a wreck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon on Friday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the two-car accident happened just after 11 a.m. on the westbound side of Eisenhower.
Deputies say three people were in a Chevrolet Cruze and one person was driving in a Volkswagon Jetta when the cars collided.
All four people were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Navicent Health for treatment, but there were no serious injuries reported.
Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the accident.