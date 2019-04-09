MACON, Ga. — An 8-month-old is in critical condition after a single-car wreck in Bibb County.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about a single car accident just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Williams says 20-year-old Derrick Ricardo Lowe from Lizella was driving westbound with his 8-month-old son on Bethel Church Road near the 600 block when he lost control of his Honda Accord.

Williams says the car struck several trees. Lowe and his son were taken to Navicent Health for treatment.

His son was air lifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where he is in critical condition.

Lowe is in stable condition at Navicent.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies work the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

