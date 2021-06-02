AAA says we've entered the '100 deadliest days for teen driving'

Teen drivers are three times more likely to be killed in a crash than someone who is 20 or older, according to AAA.

With more people hitting the road again, this is a particularly deadly time of year for young drivers, and that has the American Automobile Association issuing a warning.

They call it the 100 deadliest days.

“It’s a huge concern on our minds,” said Atreyi Chakrabarti, whose son is a teen driver.

Chakrabarti has every reason to be worried, according to AAA.

“Between Memorial and Labor Day weekend an average of seven people are killed every single day in teen driver-related crashes,” said AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The riskiest habits, they say, include speeding, distractions like cell phones, impaired driving and especially other teens in the car.

"Just the other day we were in the car with, I would say, like five guys. And even if it’s not us pressuring each other into doing kind of silly things, we are just louder with five guys in the car with each other making jokes,” said teen driver Kartik Donepudi. “Things happen. The music’s up. It gets pretty distracting.

AAA says there are a lot of things that you as a parent or guardian can do to set your teen on a road to safer driving.

Ideas include setting ground rules about distractions including cell phone use and the number of passengers allowed in the vehicle.

Consider in-person and online driving courses.

And lead by example. Teens are watching the way you drive.

“Remember that your children learn from the behaviors that you do when you’re behind the wheel,” said Jenkins. “So, practice good driving habits now.”