Accident blocks all lanes, damages power pole on Georgia 18 eastbound in Monroe County

GDOT expects the accident to clear at 6 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident in Monroe County is blocking all lanes of traffic on Georgia 18 eastbound.

According to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle accident caused a power line to go down on Georgia 18 eastbound at mile marker 6.58.

That's by Jackson Street.

It's blocking all lanes of traffic and it's impacting signals in the surrounding area, GDOT said in the tweet.

The accident is expected to clear at 6 p.m.

The agency is encouraging folks to use alternate routes.

Monroe County - a one-vehicle accident resulting in a downed power pole on Georgia 18 eastbound at Jackson Street (MP 6.58) has blocked all lanes and affected signals in the surrounding area. Estimated time of clearance - 6:00 p.m. Use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/f6OITMWck7 — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) July 26, 2020

